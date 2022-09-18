Nine-year-old finally gets a name

ADVERTISEMENT

A nine-year-old girl who was yet to be christened, was given a name by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Sunday.

The girl’s parents Suresh and Anitha, who were from Nandigama village of Bhoopalpally district, had actively participated in separate Telangana movement and gave birth to the girl in 2013. It was their wish that their baby be named by KCR as he had steered the movement. But, they had no access to the Chief Minister till now

Learning about their desire, former Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary who represented Bhoopalpally constituency brought them to the Chief Minister who gave the girl name ‘Mahathi’. Mr. Rao and his wife hosted the couple and presented them traditional offerings including clothes and financial assistance for the girl’s education.