ADVERTISEMENT

Nine Sri Chaitanya students bag AIR 1 in NEET 2024  

Published - June 05, 2024 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine students of Sri Chaitanya bagged an All India Rank 1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 examination.

V. Kalyan, P. Pavan Kumar Reddy, V. Mukesh Chowdary, G. Bhanuteja Sai, Iram Quazi, Darsh Paghdar, Isha Kothari, Adarsh Singh Moyal and Amina Arif Kadiwala secured a perfect score of 720, bagging the coveted AIR 1 position.

The institute has reported that 30 students have scored 715 marks, 57 students scored 710 marks and more than 132 students got 700 marks in the yearly examination which is a gateway to medical colleges in India. This year, nearly 2.4 million students appeared for the exam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“These results fuel our dedication to nurturing future top scorers across the nation. We extend our best wishes to all these young achievers as they embark on the next chapter of their educational journey, bringing further glory to themselves and our country,” said Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US