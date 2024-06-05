GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine Sri Chaitanya students bag AIR 1 in NEET 2024  

Published - June 05, 2024 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Nine students of Sri Chaitanya bagged an All India Rank 1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 examination.

V. Kalyan, P. Pavan Kumar Reddy, V. Mukesh Chowdary, G. Bhanuteja Sai, Iram Quazi, Darsh Paghdar, Isha Kothari, Adarsh Singh Moyal and Amina Arif Kadiwala secured a perfect score of 720, bagging the coveted AIR 1 position.

The institute has reported that 30 students have scored 715 marks, 57 students scored 710 marks and more than 132 students got 700 marks in the yearly examination which is a gateway to medical colleges in India. This year, nearly 2.4 million students appeared for the exam.

“These results fuel our dedication to nurturing future top scorers across the nation. We extend our best wishes to all these young achievers as they embark on the next chapter of their educational journey, bringing further glory to themselves and our country,” said Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Group.

Telangana / Hyderabad / entrance examination / students

