Nine SCR staffers get safety awards

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain presented ‘Employee of the Month’ nine safety awards to three staff members each from Vijayawada and Guntakal divisions, two from Secunderabad division and one from Hyderabad division for showing alertness and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions during safety review meeting held at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Monday.

These employees belong to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, and technicians etc. The General Manager congratulated the awardees and appreciated them for the commitment in performing their duties with utmost dedication.

Safety is the prime concern and it should be ensured at all the costs with no short cut methods while discharging the duties, he said, advising the staff and officials to strictly follow the safety procedures to ensure safety in train operations with preventive maintenance ensured in all the aspects at all levels.

Frequent field inspections as part of safety drives and sensitisation of safety related staff, including the loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards and RPF personnel etc., to strictly adhere to safety procedures are the need of the hour, he said.

Safety related registers should be maintained properly. Staff and officials concerned should ensure they do not leave any materials such as old rails, cables etc., near the tracks, he said. He also discussed with the divisional managers on the status of the ongoing track renewal works and best utilisation of the track machines, said a press release.

