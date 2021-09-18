Nine Nalgonda municipal employees held in ₹5-cr. fraud

37 were listed as accused in the fraud committed between 2011-15

The Nalgonda Town-II police, after investigations following financial audit reports, arrested accused persons in the ₹5.04-crore fraud in the Nalgonda municipality recorded in 2015.

As of Saturday, nine persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody and search for the remaining officials was on. The administration, following their remand, also placed six of them under suspension. The arrests, three on each day, were made on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

The incident refers to the accumulated financial irregularities in the local body office in the town between 2011 and 2015. The police launched an investigation after the then municipal commissioner A. Mangathayaru reported the violations.

The imbalances, of about ₹5 crore, arose after close to 40 officials in various ranks allegedly siphoned off funds, mostly through revenue collection, irregularities in water connections and water bills.

Soon after the case was opened, the said officials approached the court and paid penalties and made good the fund to an extent and resumed their jobs. Over the period, two officials retired from service and four others died while several officials got transferred to Hyderabad and mandals in undivided Nalgonda.

According to the police, the arrests were being made following detailed investigations and available evidence, also from audit reports. But getting to the accused officials had become a tough task. As many as 20 of them were reported ‘on leave’ or ‘absconding’ and their cell phones were switched off, forcing the police to even scout around their residences.

The accused officials include bill collectors, cashiers, revenue inspectors, public health workers, junior assistants and officials in supervisory role.

It was learnt that a number of manual receipt books and details of collected property taxes during the period were missing.