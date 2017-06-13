Burglary in three shops in Karimnagar

Even as the district police were conducting the cordon and search operations in the early hours in various parts of the town, a nine-member burglar gang suspected to be ‘Bihar gang’ broke open shutters of three commercial shops and decamped with a booty of ₹ 1.5 lakh in the heart of the town in the wee hours of Monday.

The police, who have collected the CCTV footage, found that the nine-member gang arrived in front of the shops and took out bed-sheets from the bags and used them as covers while others opened the shutters and entered into the shops. Two of the gang members took position at a distance and kept a watch on the movement of public.

Even as video footage was showing the movement of public in the early hours, the burglars had committed the offence with ease in three shops on the busy IB Guest House Road to the Court Crossroads in the town. Following a complaint by the shop owners, the Two Town police have registered cases.

One Town Inspector T. Srinivas Rao had alerted all the shop-keepers in the town to deploy security guards at their shops during the night time. He also asked them not to keep cash and other valuables in the shop. He also instructed them to alert the police if they notice any person with suspicious movement in the town.