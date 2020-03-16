Nine persons killed and many injured in two road accidents in Medak district

MEDAK

16 March 2020 15:31 IST

As many as nine people were killed and several others injured in two different road accidents in Medak district on Monday.

According to sources, three persons were killed in a road accident at Narsingi in Medak district. The deceased were identified as Krishna, Anji, Krishnaiah, and belonged to Kamareddy and Sircilla districts. Two others were seriously injured and shifted to the government hospital for treatment. The accident happened when the vehicle they were travelling hit a lorry in the wee hours of Monday.

Head-on collision

In another accident, six persons died and several others injured when an RTC bus and DCM van collided head on between Sangaipet and Ghanapur villages. The deceased were identified as Gudala Mallamma, Ganji Surender, Rajita, Durgamma, Madhurima, and Manjula from Fasalwadi village in Sangareddy mandal.

According to the police, the accident took place when they were travelling to Edupayala to have darshan of Vanadurgabhavani temple.