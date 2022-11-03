Nine killed in two accidents in Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine persons were killed in two separate road accidents in the State on Thursday.

Five persons were killed and three others were injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a lorry on Kerelli-Bacharam road in Dharoor mandal of Vikarabad district on Thursday. All the victims belong to Peddemul mandal.

According to Vikarabad DSP B.V. Satyanarayana, the accident occurred when the lorry hit the auto while negotiating a curve. The victims were labourers from Madananthapur tanda in Dharoor mandal and were going for work. Three persons died on the spot while two others died on the way to hospital.

The deceased were identified as auto driver Jameel (35), Hemla Naik (45), Nenavath Kishan (40) Chander (40) and Vinod (30). Three other persons who were injured were rushed to a NIMS where their condition is said to be critical.

The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. The Dharoor police registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident, four persons belonging to a family were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling collided with a bus at Kansanpally in Andol mandal in Sangareddy district in the early hours of Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as J. Dilip, Vinod, Supratik and Kanshi. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. The Jogipet police registered a case and are investigating.