Nine IPS officers promoted

To continue in same posting

Nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police by the State government.

The orders were issued Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday. Those promoted to the rank of IG are DIG (Counter Intelligence Cell) Rajesh Kumar, DIG (Nizamabad Range) N. Shivashankar Reddy, and Warangal Commissioner of Police V. Ravinder Reddy.

While, Nizamabad CP Kartikeya, SP (Women Protection Cell) B. Sumathi, DCP (Madhapur) of Cyberabad Commissionerate A Venkateshwar Rao, State Police Academy Joint Director K. Ramesh Naidu and Ramagundam CP V. Satyanarayana have been elevated to the rank of DIG.

However, all the nine officers will remain in their existing posts as the State government is yet to issue new posting orders.

The IPS officers who were promoted to the rank of Additional Director Generals of Police, IGsP and DIGs in April last year, are continuing in the previous postings and waiting for fresh orders.

