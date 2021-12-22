NIN scientists awarded

National Institute of Nutrition director R. Hemalatha on Wednesday presented the first Tulpule awards in the senior and junior categories to scientists Bharathi Kulkarni, head of clinical division, and Paras Sharma in the food and chemistry division of the institute, for their respective contributions to nutritional and health sciences.

The awards were instituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research with donation from Pune-based Tulpule family in honour of former NIN director P.G. Tulpule (1980-83) and his late wife Malati Tulpule to encourage scientists, research scholars and students.

The awardees received a silver plaque each and a citation along with a cash prize. Later, Mr. Kulkarni delivered the PG Tulpule oration on ‘Triple burden of malnutrition in India and the critical role of body composition’, said a press release.