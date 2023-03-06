HamberMenu
NIMS performs 15 kidney transplants in a month, sets record

March 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences has carried out a total of 27 transplants this year so far. 

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences has carried out a total of 27 transplants this year so far.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The department of Urology at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has created a record by performing the maximum number of kidney transplants in a month. In January, NIMS performed as many as 15 kidney transplants.

Government sources said this is the highest such for a single month at any government hospitals in the country. All the transplants were done free of cost under the Telangana government’s health insurance scheme, Aarogyasri.

The team of doctors included head of urology department Rahul Devraj, Ch. Ram Reddy, S.Vidyasagar, G.Ramachandraiah, G.V.Charan Kumar and S.S.S. Dheeraj among others. The patients are doing well following the procedure.

NIMS has carried out a total of 27 transplants this year so far.

