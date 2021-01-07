NIMS Oncology block renovated

The Oncology block at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences was completely renovated and expanded by Megha Engineering Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The 50-bed building is equipped with oxygen, ventilators and lift for emergency services. Besides, there are separate wards for men and women patients, a paediatric ward and an exclusive leukaemia ward for patients suffering from blood cancer.

The building now has a bed-lift that can carry 20 patients at a time. LED lights, CCTV cameras, centralised air-conditioning were installed. The ICU unit has oxygen and vacuum pressure facility. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender would inaugurate the renovated and expanded block on Saturday.