NIMS contractual staff seek pay hike

HYDERABAD

07 December 2021 19:36 IST

Say salary of ₹14,700 has remained unchanged for past 20 years

Ward boys employed at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on a contractual basis have sought a hike in pay. In a representation submitted to Health Minister T. Harish Rao, they have stated that their monthly salary has remained around ₹14,700 for the past 20 years, and requested that it be raised to ₹21,000.

The representation was submitted by NIMS Contract Employees Union. There are around 1,300 ward boys working on contractual basis at the institute. Some of them are assigned to emergency wards and operation theatres while others work as lab technicians, lift operators, and in other sections.

Besides a hike in salary, they have also sought regularisation of jobs and assurance of free medical treatment post retirement age.

