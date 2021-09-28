NIMS cardiologists perform rare surgery

HYDERABAD

28 September 2021 19:08 IST

A 56-year-old woman from Kamareddy suffering from a rare condition underwent surgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here. The patient had breathlessness and rapid heartbeat for the past six month with NIMS cardiologists stating it is rare for a person to suffer from three conditions together — Mitral Valve Stenosis, Wolff Parkinson White (WPW) syndrome along with Left Atrial Flutter.

Usually, one team each perform surgeries or medical procedures on each of the conditions. However, Professor and Head of Unit-1 in cardiology department of the hospital, O. Sai Satish said only one team led by him addressed the medical conditions in a single surgery on September 17. The patient was discharged on Saturday.

The Mitral Valve Stenosis led to breathlessness in the patient while WPW syndrome elevated her heart beat to around 250-300 per minute against the normal rate of around 75 beats per minute . Balloon Valvotomy was performed to relieve stenosis in the mitral valve, 3D mapping along with radio-frequency ablation was used to address left atrial flutter and left sided WPW syndrome. These surgeries were performed free of cost under Aarogyasri Health Scheme.

Advertising

Advertising