Niloufer Hospital to have separate ward for Shishu Vihar children

To have a kitchen and other facilities

A separate ward for children from Shishu Vihar and other homes is being readied at Niloufer Hospital, which would be inaugurated soon. Niloufer Hospital specialises in care for women and children, including infants.

Children from zero to six years, who are abandoned, or are from disputed relationships, missing children found by various government teams, and others are provided shelter at Shishu Vihar. At times, newborns are found dumped by the side of the road, or some secluded place.

A doctor is always available at the government facility to take care of these children. “If children need hospitalisation, they are mostly taken to Niloufer Hospital. An attender is also sent with the child during admission,” said officials.

The paediatric hospital’s administrative officials said that currently, children are being treated along with other patients. The special ward will be dedicated only to children from Shishu Vihar. It will have a kitchen, and some other facilities.

Doctors from the hospital said that infants, who are abandoned in bushes, garbage bins, or other places soon after birth are underweight, and suffer from infections. Newborns are treated for infections first, and then, feeding issues are addressed.

“Seldom do we find these abandoned babies in proper weight, and without any health complications. After recovery, they are sent back to Shishu Vihar,” said a doctor.

A few days ago, junior doctors at the hospital pointed out that medical infrastructure and manpower were not enough. There is dearth of monitors, blood vacutainers, and other resources. The administrative officials said that the issue is being addressed and some facilities like monitors are expected in two to three days.