Niloufer doctors test negative for coronavirus

Telangana Health department officials heaved a sigh of relief as 11 junior doctors, and a few senior doctors, Class-IV employees, from Niloufer Hospital tested negative for coronavirus. The healthcare professionals gave their samples for tests after they got exposed to a three-year-old toddler, whom they have treated, tested positive for coronavirus.

As the toddler did not have history of travel or contact with a COVID-19 patient, he was admitted in Emergency ward of the hospital. He had history of blood disorder and developed pneumonia. The patient was shifted to isolation ward in the hospital. After swab samples collected from him tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

The hospital authorities have asked senior doctors, junior doctors and others who attended the patient in the Emergency ward to give their swab samples for tests and be under home quarantine. “All of their samples tested negative, including the junior doctors,” said an official from the hospital. The junior doctors too confirmed the test results. However, they will remain under home quarantine for a few more days.

Two-days ago, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members threatened to boycott duties demanding Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to be provided . They did not launch the boycott as the PPEs were provided.