Nikhat unveils NMDC Hyderabad Marathon finishers’ medals

Mr. Prashant Morparia, Race Director, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank, and world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen at the unveiling of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon finishers’ medals in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen unveiled the finishers’ medals of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon to be held on August 28 with a total prize money of ₹24 lakh.

Nikhat said it was a privilege to be associated with an event which had become a regular feature on the national calendar and was also the most-eagerly awaited by runners from across the country.

“I am sure the marathon will be a huge success and also inspire many more to participate and create the desired awareness about the importance of staying fit even while getting a feel of the rich culture and history of this great city,” Nikhat said.

“The runs will be flagged off from People’s Plaza at 5.00 a.m. (full marathon and half-marathon) and the 10K Run from Hitex (Madhapur) at 7.00 a.m.,” CMD NMD Sumit Deb said.

“About 16,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathons that also features 10K Marathon,” he said.

Race director Prashant Morparia said that the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, organised in association with Hyderabad Runners Society and powered by IDFC First Bank, has an IAAF\AIMMS certified course and the emphasis would be on safety protocols with thousands of volunteers being available to help the participants.

Chief marketing officer of IDFC First Bank T.V. Naarayan said it was a privilege to be associated with Hyderabad Marathon.

“To make the marathon more meaningful for runners, IDFC First Bank will contribute ₹1,000 for each participant who completes the full marathon within four hours, half marathon within two hours and the 10K Run within an hour,” he added.

“The qualifying participant is an IDFC First Bank customer. We will double up the contribution to ₹2,000,” the First Bank official said.