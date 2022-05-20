Nikhat Zareen shone under the tutelage of city coach

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen poses with her gold medal after winning Women’s World Championship match against Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final, in Istanbul on Thursday, May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

For long, he was known as one of the most scientific boxing coaches ever in Indian history. And, when Nikhat Zareen, the newly-crowned world woman boxing champion, looked up to him in 2015 to make necessary adjustments in technique and skills, she may not have had few better options.

For, the rest is acknowledged history. At 75, Chiranjeevi, the former Sports Authority of India boxing coach, was on call every time Nikhat was in the city. The training sessions, some of them at Nizam College and LB Stadium boxing hall, besides the Artillery Centre (Golconda), were planned meticulously. More importantly, it was not just about boxing but also about the art of finding one’s comfort zone.

Nikhat’s father acknowledges the contribution of Chiranjeevi even while the champion boxer turned out to be the ardent student, picking new aspects in the art of boxing.

Not surprisingly, Chiranjeevi is a huge fan of Nikhat’s commitment, passion and guts to keep going.

“What I love about her is that typical boxer’s delight to show those traits of aggression which are such an integral part of any boxer’s campaign at any level,” he said.

“By all means, winning a world championship in any sport is always special and more so in boxing and that for someone like Nikhat who had to face voices of di ssent discouraging her,” Chiranjeevi said.

And, when Nikhat was crowned the queen of the ring in Istanbul (Turkey) on Sunday, it was another reminder of the awesome women force in Indian sport from the City of Pearls - the long list include some of the illustrious names of world of sport like Sania Mirza, Mithali Raj, Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu to name a few.