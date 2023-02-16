ADVERTISEMENT

NIGST to function as CoE for training in geospatial science and technology courses

February 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said that the National Institute of Geo-Informatics Science & Technology (NIGST) in Hyderabad will be developed into a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for providing training in specialised courses in the domain of geospatial science and technology.

The restructuring process of NIGST is underway for capacity expansion and improvement in training quality with modernisation of facilities, including digital classrooms, labs, field instruments, practical field surveying exercises, and hostel facilities.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has approved and implemented the new institutional governance system with board of governors, board of evaluation and board of studies with leading experts. Dr. Singh said that NIGST has the potential and expertise in geospatial technologies to play a pivotal role in building the civil service, said a press release on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US