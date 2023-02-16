HamberMenu
NIGST to function as CoE for training in geospatial science and technology courses

February 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said that the National Institute of Geo-Informatics Science & Technology (NIGST) in Hyderabad will be developed into a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for providing training in specialised courses in the domain of geospatial science and technology.

The restructuring process of NIGST is underway for capacity expansion and improvement in training quality with modernisation of facilities, including digital classrooms, labs, field instruments, practical field surveying exercises, and hostel facilities.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has approved and implemented the new institutional governance system with board of governors, board of evaluation and board of studies with leading experts. Dr. Singh said that NIGST has the potential and expertise in geospatial technologies to play a pivotal role in building the civil service, said a press release on Thursday.

