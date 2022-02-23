Nights to get warmer in TS

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees C across the State in the next few days, with minimum temperature to be between 18-21 degrees and maximum temperature between 33-36 degree C.

The lowest minimum temperature was 10.2 degree C recorded at Arli in Adilabad and highest maximum temperature of 39.2 degree C was recorded at Kanaipally (Wanaparthy). Dry weather will prevail. Within GHMC, the lowest night temperature was 13.5 degree C at Rajendranagar and maximum temperature was 35.3 degree C at Musheerabad.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said high maximum temperatures was at Nalgonda at 37 degree C while Mahabubnagar and Bhadrachalam recorded 36 degree C. The day temperature was 35 degree C in Hyderabad, 1.8 degree more than the normal temperature this season.

Adilabad recorded 12 degree C in the night and Hyderabad 20 degree C, 1.3 degree C departture from the normal. Morning mist followed by clear sky with no major change likely in temperatures, it said.