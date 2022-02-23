Telangana

Nights to get warmer in TS

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees C across the State in the next few days, with minimum temperature to be between 18-21 degrees and maximum temperature between 33-36 degree C.

The lowest minimum temperature was 10.2 degree C recorded at Arli in Adilabad and highest maximum temperature of 39.2 degree C was recorded at Kanaipally (Wanaparthy). Dry weather will prevail. Within GHMC, the lowest night temperature was 13.5 degree C at Rajendranagar and maximum temperature was 35.3 degree C at Musheerabad.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said high maximum temperatures was at Nalgonda at 37 degree C while Mahabubnagar and Bhadrachalam recorded 36 degree C. The day temperature was 35 degree C in Hyderabad, 1.8 degree more than the normal temperature this season.

Adilabad recorded 12 degree C in the night and Hyderabad 20 degree C, 1.3 degree C departture from the normal. Morning mist followed by clear sky with no major change likely in temperatures, it said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2022 10:15:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nights-to-get-warmer-in-ts/article65078148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY