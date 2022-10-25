Nights get colder

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 25, 2022 23:21 IST

Medak shivered at 8.7 degree C as well as Khammam at 10.3 degree C, Vikarabad at 11.7 degree, Rangareddy at 12.7 degree C and Sangareddy at 12 degree C as night temperatures dropped across Telangana on Tuesday.

Minimum temperature in Hyderabad has been 16.1 degree but it is expected to rise to 22 degree C in by the weekend whereas overall the minimum temperatures are likely to be around 14-17 degree C, said a weather report from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The maximum or day temperatures are likely to be in the range of 30-33 degree C with dry weather. Within the GHMC area, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-17 degree C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 29-32 degree C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin stated that twin cities night temperature has been 15.4 degree C or four degrees below normal on Monday night while the day temperature has been 30.7 degree C. Forecast for Wednesday is partly cloudy sky with no major change in maximum or minimum temperatures. As per the IMD record, Medak recorded 13 degree C during the night and Adilabad 13.2 degree C, becoming the two coldest regions.

