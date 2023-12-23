ADVERTISEMENT

Night temperature falls to 8.5 degree C in Tallapally

December 23, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Musi river covered under a blanket of mist in Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana’s lowest minimum temperature of 8.5°C was recorded at Tallapally in Rangareddy district on Saturday as nights continue to be cold across the State. Within the twin cities, the lowest minimum temperature of 11.2 degree C was recorded at Patancheru while 11.3°C was recorded at BHEL-Ramachandrapuram.

Other places with low night temperatures are Komaram Bheem Asifabad 11.4 degree C, Medak & Ramagundam 11.8 degree C, Jayashankar Bhupalpally 11.9, Adilabad 12 degree C, Mancherial 12, Mahabubnagar 12.7, Peddapalli 12.8, Mulug 12.9, Sangareddy 13.2 and Rangareddy 13.4, etc.

The forecast for the twin cities is fog and mist in the mornings and cloudy sky throughout the day. Temperatures are likely to be about a maximum of 29 degree C and minimum of 16 degree C, according to weather bulletins by IMD and TSDPS.

