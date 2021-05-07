Night curfew in State extended till May 15

The State government announced extension of the night curfew across Telangana by seven more days.

According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, night curfew would be in force till 5 am on May 15. Extension of restrictions follow a steep rise in the number of COVID positive cases in different parts of the State over the past few days.

This is the second extension of the night curfew which was imposed initially from April 20 to 30 and then extended till 5 am on May 8..

Accordingly, all the offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants and others would close down by 8 pm during curfew nights, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services have been exempt from the restrictions.

Public transport, including autos and taxis would be allowed to ply within the stipulated time for transportation of the categories of persons like patients and pregnant women during night curfew. The Chief Secretary directed all collectors and district magistrates, commissioners/superintendents of police to strictly implement the night curfew.

Meanwhile, the State government has extended the restrictions on attendance during marriages and performing of last rites. In a separate order issued on Friday, the Chief Secretary said marriage related gathering should ensure adherence to COVID protocols like social distancing and wearing masks and the maximum number of persons allowed should not exceed 100.

In respect of funeral/last rites related gatherings the maximum number of persons allowed would be 20. All other gatherings like social/political/entertainment/academic/religious/cultural would continue to be prohibited.