Night curfew extended by one more week in TS

HYDERABAD

30 April 2021 23:07 IST

Earlier restrictions ended on Friday

Night curfew has been extended by seven more days till 5 a.m. on May 8 across the State.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued orders to this effect on Friday, the last day of the night curfew imposed on April 20. Night curfew will be in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and it is mandatory for all the offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants and others to close down by 8 p.m. during the night curfew days.

Hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services have been exempt from the restrictions. Public transport services, including autos and taxis, would be allowed to function within the stipulated time for transportation of the categories of persons like patients and pregnant women during night curfew.

With increasing number of people testing positive to coronavirus (COVID-19), the State Government had imposed night curfew 10 days ago. The restrictions had been extended by another week owing to the steep escalation in the number of positive cases as also the number of daily deaths which crossed 50 since the past one week.

The Chief Secretary directed all the collectors and district magistrates, commissioners/superintendents of police to strictly implement night curfew. Restrictions on screening of shows in the theatres have also been extended for one more week. Accordingly, no night shows would be allowed in the theatres and they should be closed at 8 p.m. Cinema halls had been instructed to follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols during the permitted business hours.