Nigerians accused of selling cocaine nabbed

Sleuths of the Excise Enforcement on Friday apprehended three Nigerian nationals for allegedly being in possession of six grams of cocaine.
The accused have been identified as Samuel Smith Nelson (32), a resident of Toli Chowki, James Morrision (27), a resident of Prashanthi Nagar and Marwan Abdul Kareem Abdullahal Taher (32) also a resident of Prashanthi Nagar
Excise Enforcement officials stated that they intercepted a four wheeler in which the trio were travelling. After being questioned, the accused allegedly told them that they sold cocaine for ₹ 6,000 per gram. Upon further questioning, it came to light that the trio allegedly bought the cocaine from one Immanuel Ummudu, a resident of Mumbai. Immanuel, who officials said was arrested in the past on similar charges, is absconding.
The sleuths seized a four wheeler, and a motocycle for allegedly being used to transport cocaine.
