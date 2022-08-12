Nigerian national held with synthetic drug 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 12, 2022 20:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Narayanguda police and the Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing have arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing 30 grams of MDMA drug.

Police said 37-year-old Osigwe Chukwuemeka James alias Alamanjo Nmasichukwu, as per preliminary investigation, had also been distributing the drug to some 108 customers in his network.

According to the police, the accused had two Nigerian passports. He had used the original one for his visit to India in the past. With the fake passport, by the name of Alamanjo Nmasichukwu, he came to Hyderabad in November last year, and his visa had also expired in the month of April.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police data said the accused was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the Goa police in March.

An investigation was opened.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app