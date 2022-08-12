Nigerian national held with synthetic drug 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Narayanguda police and the Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing have arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing 30 grams of MDMA drug.

Police said 37-year-old Osigwe Chukwuemeka James alias Alamanjo Nmasichukwu, as per preliminary investigation, had also been distributing the drug to some 108 customers in his network.

According to the police, the accused had two Nigerian passports. He had used the original one for his visit to India in the past. With the fake passport, by the name of Alamanjo Nmasichukwu, he came to Hyderabad in November last year, and his visa had also expired in the month of April.

Police data said the accused was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the Goa police in March.

An investigation was opened.