Nigerian national held with contraband drugs worth ₹8 crore 

February 07, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau and the Panjagutta police arrested a Nigerian national and seized from his possession several forms of drugs worth about ₹8 crore.

Police said the seizure include 557 grams of cocaine, 902 ecstasy pills weighing about 390 grams, 105 LSD blots, 215 grams of charas, 21 grams of heroin, seven grams of Amphetamine, 45 grams of OG weed and 190 grams of weed, and eight cellphones.

The accused, Iwuala Udoka Stanley, 43, hailing from Anambra, in Nigeria, is a drug peddler who made North Goa his place of residence, the police said.

Stanley come to India in November, 2009, on a business visa and was living with his friend named Jewel in Andheri, Mumbai. They together were into ready-made clothing business, before he moved to Candolim, Goa. Noticing the high demand and quick profits in the drug business, he took the business of peddling them. He would purchase his stock from fellow Nigerians in Goa, Mumbai and other parts of the country, and started selling them to tourists.

It was found that Stanley stayed illegally in the country after his visa expired and was booked by the Mapusa police in Goa, and related arrests for peddling in the past He was arrested now after a TS-NAB team comprising a sub-inspector and six head constables set up their investigation in Goa for over a month.

Stanley was the wanted accused based on the details extracted from one Hanumant Babuso Divkar, an accused in a narcotics case registered by the SR Nagar police last year, by the TSNAB. Using technical evidence, including cellphone tower locations, he was traced, his business and his travel plans were explored in Goa. His visit to Hyderabad to supply drugs to his network was concluded and was arrested here.

Of the nearly 500 customers Stanley has, seven were identified as belonging to Hyderabad. The police have opened an investigation to identify his peddlers, transporters, financial supporters and associates here.