Nigerian national deported

Updated - September 10, 2024 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-New) arrested and deported a Nigerian national for illegally overstaying in India for about 15 years with expired passport and visa.

Ikeji Innocent Nduka, 53, a native of Lagos, was deported to his homeland from Chhatrapati’s Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on September 7, 2024 after obtaining an exit permit, officials said.

According to the police, Mr. Ikeji Innocent Nduka came to Mumbai in 2009 on a tourist visa and started a scarf business which ran for about a year. He then moved to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu and sold t-shirts for about four years. In 2014, he moved to Bengaluru, and then to Hyderabad in May 2024. He was arrested by Panjagutta police for his alleged involvement in illegal supply of drugs.

Investigation revealed that the accused was hiding his original identity and was living in India for over 15 years with fake name and fabricated documents to avoid legal issues.

Following his arrest, a ‘Movement Restriction’ order was obtained from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad, and he was kept in the detention centre while an emergency travel document was obtained from the Nigerian High Commission in New Delhi to facilitate his travel back to his country.

In an advisory issued by the police, officials said, recently multiple cases have been booked in which foreign nationals arriving in India on medical, student or business visa, overstay and involve in illegal activities including transporting, supplying and selling various types of drugs.

