Nigerian drug kingpin from Bengaluru caught in Hyderabad

August 17, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Nigerian national who set up his drug network after arriving in India on a two-month business Visa in 2013 has been arrested by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Film Nagar police. Officials said that he was masquerading as a pastor in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a fake identity, while also serving as a chairman of All India Nigerian Students and Community Association. The association would arrange bails and other legal assistance to the Nigerians arrested on drug offences.

Commissioner of Hyderabad Police C.V. Anand said that Ogbaugu David Uka alias Pastor Davison alias Iwu, 58, was caught in possession 264 Ecstasy pills worth ₹10.56 lakh from Film Nagar on Wednesday. “His property and belongings are worth about ₹4 crore. We are making efforts to have them all seized,” said the official.

He explained that Iwu supplied drugs in Bengaluru and simultaneously he had contacts with the peddlers in Hyderabad. “He used to frequently travel to Hyderabad. In the recent past, seven of his peddlers were arrested in two different crimes registered at Kachiguda and KPHB,” added the Commissioner.

While serving as a pastor who preaches in churches in Bengaluru, he would also arrange bail and other legal assistance to the arrested Nigerian drug offenders via the students and community association.

On Wednesday, while he was in Hyderabad to supply ecstasy pills to his known peddlers, the police nabbed him from Film Nagar.

Officials probing the case said that the accused is fully aware of the limitations and methods used by the police during interrogation. “We are not entirely sure of the details he shared about himself and his network. We are talking to the Ministry of External Affairs to crosscheck the information shared by him and are also working on a way to control other foreign nationals involved in such offences,” said an official.

