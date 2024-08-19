NICMAR professor wins best paper award

Senior professor at National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR, Hyderabad) Vimlesh Prabhu Desai was given the best paper award at the 3rd Construction Safety Conference held in Kansas. The paper, ‘Evaluation of factors that impede the use of C4.0 technologies for Construction Safety Management’ was co-authored by Lysette D’souza, Anil Singh, and Vikram Bhadauria.

The conference was conducted by The Craig and Diane Martin National Center for Construction Safety on July 24-25.