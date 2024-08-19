GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NICMAR professor wins best paper award

Published - August 19, 2024 02:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Senior professor at National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR, Hyderabad) Vimlesh Prabhu Desai.

Senior professor at National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR, Hyderabad) Vimlesh Prabhu Desai. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Senior professor at National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR, Hyderabad) Vimlesh Prabhu Desai was given the best paper award at the 3rd Construction Safety Conference held in Kansas. The paper, ‘Evaluation of factors that impede the use of C4.0 technologies for Construction Safety Management’ was co-authored by Lysette D’souza, Anil Singh, and Vikram Bhadauria.

The conference was conducted by The Craig and Diane Martin National Center for Construction Safety on July 24-25.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.