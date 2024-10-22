NIC to take up operation and maintenance of Dharani portal from Dec. 1

The State Government has decided to entrust the operation and maintenance of Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system, to National Informatics Centre (NIC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIC, under the Union IT Ministry, would be awarded the works with a contract period of three years initially, extendable by two more years based on the performance of the agency.

The decision comes in the light of the expiry of the contract period of TerraCIS, which had been handling the Dharani portal’s affairs since its launch on October 29. The government had extended the existing contract with the firm for one more month during the transition period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of handing over the charge to the NIC, the government has decided to hold a meeting with the representatives of Telangana Technology Services, NIC and TerraCIS on October 25 for finalising the future course of action related to the application support services of Dharani portal.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy described the decision as crucial as the operation and maintenance of the portal, which was vested with a foreign company, was being handed over to NIC. It is aimed at redressing grievances raised by farmers over the functioning of the portal.

He accused the BRS Government of lacking foresight before making the portal operational resulting in severe problems to farmers. TerraCIS which was handed over the task of managing records of 1.56 crore acre land had failed to discharge its duties effectively and the company had failed in similar operations in Odisha.

“The previous government has mortgaged the interests of people, particularly farmers, owning 1.56 crore acres to a foreign firm for selfish interests,” he alleged lamenting that the “unilateral” decision of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and then IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao entrusting responsibility of land records to a foreign company aggravated the plight of farmers.

Entrustment of operation and maintenance of Dharani portal to a public undertaking would ensure that the interests of farmers holding 70 lakh accounts would be protected. The decision follows the Congress’ promise of alleviating the problems of farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.