NIAB scientists develop AMR diagnostic kits, nano-mineral biocapsules

The National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) scientists in Hyderabad have developed innovative diagnostic tests to detect antibiotics in animal food samples, marking a significant leap forward for food safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

With antimicrobial resistance (AMR) becoming a growing problem threatening public health worldwide, scientist Sonu Gandhi’s laboratory has developed a new tool—an Electro-Immunosensor—to monitor and control antibiotic levels in animal-based foods.

The sensor can detect very tiny amounts of these antibiotics—down to 14.8 picomolar for penicillin and 13.8 picomolar for cefalexin. For quick on-site tests, the scientists have also created a simpler device that can detect penicillin at a 10-nanomolar concentration.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIAB Director G. Taru Sharma told The Hindu that the new tool works by using a special kind of polymer and a high-tech electrode to detect antibiotics like penicillin and cefalexin in food samples. She mentioned that the developed technologies promise to enhance the safety and quality of food samples, safeguarding public health.

Nano-Minerals

In another recent research study conducted by scientist Sanjay Singh’s laboratory in the institute, which is under the aegis of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), a unique delivery system for precise delivery of personalized nutrient materials, drugs, antibiotics, or other bioactive molecules was developed.

These salts cause oxidative stress and inflammation in the acidic environment of gastric fluid, which can be noticed in the side effects of oral iron supplements given to pregnant women. The scientist’s group has developed a nanoparticle form of mineral elements (nano-minerals or NMs) of six essential micronutrients (Zn, Mn, Cu, Co, and Ce) coated with biomolecules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sharma said these include nanoparticles of methionine-coated zinc oxide, dextran-coated manganese oxide, ascorbic acid-coated copper oxide, dextran-coated cerium oxide, thiamine-coated cobalt oxide, and polyethene glycol-coated iron oxide.

The NIAB Director explained that NMs offer the advantages of slow release of mineral ions to remain in the blood circulation for a longer duration and facilitate high absorption and bioavailability. This leads to less consumption of NMs with more benefits and better absorption as they are selectively released in the intestine due to the packaging in ‘pH-responsive microcapsules’ to deal with the acidic gut.

Results from the rodent model lab experiments have indicated that oral administration of microcapsules packed with these nano-minerals has led to enhanced levels of minerals, vitamin B12, haemoglobin, and total antioxidant activity in blood. The liver, kidney, and spleen show enhanced expression of antioxidant enzymes, she said.

Both the latest research leads of the institute—the first one published in the latest issue of Food Chemistry and the second in Advanced Functional Materials journals—are expected to push the livestock economy to facilitate sustainable and efficient utilization of biological resources as envisaged in the recently launched DBT’s ‘BioE3 policy’, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.