NIA searches residence of woman activist in Hanamkonda

Special Correspondent HANAMKONDA
September 05, 2022 13:45 IST

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search at the residence of a woman activist affiliated to the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham in Telangana’s Hanamkonda city this morning suspecting her to be a sympathiser of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), sources said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the raid on the woman activist’s residence from the Agency concerned.

According to sources, the woman activist is known as an active campaigner for human rights and gender equality.

She is working as a teacher in a local private school.

Further details are awaited.

