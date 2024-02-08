NIA raids several locations in Hyderabad early on February 8

February 08, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at several locations in Hyderabad on the morning of February 8.

Officials started raids at the residence of editor of a monthly vernacular magazine, N. Venugopal, who is the nephew of Telugu poet Professor Varavara Rao who is on medical bail in the Elgar Parishad case.

The searches, being carried out at the residence of Mr Venugopal in Himayatnagar, are in connection with him having links with Maoists.

Similar raids were also conducted at the house of Ravi Sharma, a resident in Rock Town Colony of LB Nagar.

Mr. Sharma’s mobile along with old literature and pamphlets were seized from him, according to NIA sources.

