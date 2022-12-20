NIA files chargesheet in case related to recruitment of cadres to CPI (Maoist) 

December 20, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday disclosed that it has filed a chargesheet in the case relating recruitment of cadres to the proscribed organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist).

It has produced five accused persons before the NIA Special Court at Vijayawada on Monday.

The case registered at Hyderabad related to the radicalisation and recruitment of innocent youth by the CPI (Maoist) was initially registered by Peddabayalu police station of Visakhapatnam, based on a complaint filed regarding the recruitment of one Radha.

It was alleged in the complaint that the accused persons — Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa — motivated Radha to join Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and subsequently radicalised and recruited her to CPI (Maoist), under the leadership of underground Maoists, RK (since deceased), Uday, Aruna etc.

“Investigation conducted revealed that the accused persons — Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa — had indeed attracted gullible young girls to the organisation, CMS, under the guise of social work and depending on their dedication to the organisation, such girls would be identified and sent to the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoist). Investigations revealed that the accused persons had recruited few other girls to the CPI (Maoist) and had attempted to recruit many others,” the release stated.

Investigations also revealed that accused Devendra had taken Radha to the forests under the pretext of rendering medical assistance to someone and that Uday and Aruna coerced the missing girl Radha to join the proscribed organisation. The role of CMS, its other leaders, and the larger conspiracy are being probed into, the statement added.