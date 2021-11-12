NIA files chargesheet against Hidma, six others

While four persons were arrested, three are absconding

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against seven members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) and conspirators, including the commander of 1st Battalion People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of CPI (Maoist), Madvi Hidma, in the Dummugudem Maoist case in NIA Special Court, Nampally.

The accused are Muthu Nagaraju (37) from Mahabubnagar, Kommarajula Kanukaiah alias Kommaraju Kanakaiah (31) from Medchal, Sura Saraiah (36) from Jangaon, Madvi Hidma alias Santosh alias Hidmalu alias Idmul from Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, Telangana State Committee member and secretary of Badradri Kothagudem-East Godavari (DK-EG) divisional committee of CPI (Maoist) Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad (49) from Jayashanker Bhupalpally district, Cherla Area Committee (dalam) commander Madakam Kosi alias Rajitha (26) from Dummugudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Vallepu Swamy (43) from Warangal Urban.

They were booked under Sections 120B r/w 121 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act, Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 9B of the Explosive Act. Four persons were already arrested by the NIA, while three are absconding.

Case re-registered

The case was originally registered on February 12, 2021, by Dummugudem police, and later the NIA re-registered the case on May 2, 2021.

An investigation by the agency revealed that the top members of the banned outfit including Hidma, Sambaiah, Madakam Kosi hatched a conspiracy along with overground workers (OGWs) to wage war against the democratically elected government by preparing to carry out terrorist acts, including attacks on security personnel. “In furtherance of the conspiracy, the underground members of the party, a proscribed terrorist organisation, are involved in procuring huge quantities of explosives, steel pipes, steel pellets, iron plates, lathe machine and other logistic items multiple times through OGWs for preparing IEDs, bombs, land mines and other indigenous weapons,” the investigators said.

Money angle

Further, they said that Hidma and his cadre used to provide a large amount of money to the OGWs to procure the material.

The agency also found that in February the OGWs procured explosive materials, including 500 kgs of booster, 400 gelatin sticks, 400 electric detonators, 5,500 non-electric detonators, 5,490 metres of safety fuse and other materials and machinery fraudulently from licenced firms in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The material was delivered to Hidma and other Maoist party members on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders area through vehicles disguised as that of the Forest Department.

“Further investigation in the case is continuing,” they added.