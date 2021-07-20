NIA conducts searches in five districts

Arrest of 8 persons leads to seizure of explosive materials

National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams who have conducted searches at residences of eight accused in five districts of Telangana on Monday seized metal plates, iron pipes and circles suspected to be used in making IEDs and grenade launchers. The searches were conducted in relation to the seizure of explosive material in Dummugudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana.

The case was originally registered on February 18, 2021 at Dummugudem police station against eight people including four underground cadre of CPI (Maoist) related to seizure of 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 gelatin sticks, and 549 metres of fuse wire from possession of accused Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah.

Both were transporting it to Hidma, commander of PLGA first battalion of CPI (Maoist), in Chhattisgarh. NIA has re-registered the case on May 2 of this year and taken up investigation, as per a press note.

On Monday, they have conducted searches at multiple locations in Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal at premises of eight accused.

Along with the metal plates and iron pipes, they have also seized explosive substances including slurry sticks, electric detonators, and various incriminating documents.