NIA conducts searches at activists residence, seizes literature 

The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches at the residence of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham convenor Jyothi at Bagh Amberpet here in connection with the missing case of a nursing student in 2017.

The Agency seized revolutionary literature and documents, and also summoned her to its office. Searches on Monday were also carried out at residences of other members of the CMS at Hanamkonda and Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

The NIA searches were part of its investigation into the disappearance of Ms. Radha. The young woman’s family in 2017 had alleged in its petition to the Pedabayalu police in Visakhapatnam that CMS had lured her for recruitment into the Maoist group for operations in the Andhra-Odisha Border.

Earlier in June, the NIA had arrested three members of the same organisation for alleged conspiracy in motivating and luring youngsters for the recruitment.

Speaking to media persons after the searches concluded, Ms. Jyothi disclosed the NIA was enquiring about the disappearance of Ms. Radha.

“They also enquired about recruitment of women into CMS, and took with them some of the records related to the organisation,” she said.

Denying all links to the woman’s missing, Ms. Jyothi alleged that the police were pursuing an illegal case that was opened by coercing Radha’s parents.