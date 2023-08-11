HamberMenu
NIA conducts search in Karimnagar as part of probe into PFI-related case

August 11, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

In a pre-dawn swoop on Thursday, sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a search at the house of a youth at Hussainipura here over his alleged links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to police sources, Tabrez, believed to be an engineering graduate in whose house the search was conducted, was away abroad. The search was conducted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the PFI-related cases registered by the NIA last year, sources added.

In September last year, the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency conducted searches at multiple locations in various States including Telangana as part of a nationwide crackdown against the PFI. Some of the key functionaries of the now proscribed organisation were then arrested by the NIA on charges of promoting terrorist activities.

