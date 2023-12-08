NIA charge-sheets 17th accused in Nizamabad PFI criminal conspiracy case

December 08, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge-sheeted accused Nossam Mohamad Yunus in the Nizamabad Popular Front of India (PFI) case, relating to the banned outfit’s alleged criminal conspiracy to recruit, radicalise and train youth to carry out acts of terror and violence.

An official release from the agency said that with the supplementary chargesheet filed against Nossam Mohamad Yunus on Thursday in the NIA Special Court in Hyderabad, the total number of accused charged in the case now stands at 17.

“Nossam Mohammad Yunus has been chargesheeted under relevant sections of IPC and the UA(P) Act of 1967. As per NIA investigations, it was found that he is a trained PFI cadre who was engaged in motivating and radicalising impressionable Muslim youth with the aim to carry out violent terrorist activities, in furtherance of the PFI conspiracy to establish an Islamic rule in India by 2047,” said the release.

It was also revealed that he was involved in imparting weapons training to them in PFI weapons training camps, specifically organised for that purpose in a clandestine manner. He was training them in the use of lethal weapons to kill their ‘targets’ by attacking their vital body parts.

Further, he was also found actively promoting enmity between different religious groups in the country.

The criminal conspiracy case was initially registered by the VI Town police in Nizamabad district in July 2022. The NIA took over the investigations from the State police in August 2022 and filed its first charge-sheet against 11 accused in December 2022, and second charge-sheet against five accused in March 2023.