NIA arrests man from Hyderabad in connection with terror module 

August 02, 2023

One more person has been arrested in connection with the unlawful activities of a terrorist module with allegiance to Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reported on Tuesday.

With the arrest of absconding HuT member Salman, from his hideout in Rajendra Nagar area here, the total number of arrests, first registered against the HuT module on May 24, 2023, now is 17.

The NIA in its release said it has seized incriminating evidence including hard disks, pen drives, SD card along with various documents. The searches, based on credible input, it said were carried out at two locations leading to Salman’s arrest.

According to NIA, Salman was an active member of Hyderabad based module of HuT, which was led by an already arrested accused person Salim. He, along with Salman and four other arrested accused of Hyderabad module, was operating to expand their Tanzeem with an aim to establish a Caliphate-based on Shariat.

The release further added that NIA investigations showed that HuT was trying to build its organisation and cadres clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youth into the organisation. The outfit aimed to overthrow the government in India in order to establish Sharia law, it said.

The agency is continuing its investigations in the case and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country, the release stated.

