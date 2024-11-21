NHRC to investigate alleged police harassment of Lagcherla villagers in land acquisition issue

HYDERABAD

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has, on Thursday, taken cognizance of a complaint from residents of Lagcherla village in Vikarabad district, alleging severe police harassment and abuse linked to the land acquisition for a proposed Pharma Village.

According to the complaint, on November 11, 2024, the District Collector and other officials announced the forcible acquisition of 1,374 acres of land, sparking protests from the predominantly Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Community residents. That evening, hundreds of police personnel, allegedly accompanied by local goons, raided the village. Pregnant women were reportedly among those assaulted. Internet and electricity services were allegedly cut off to prevent villagers from seeking external help. The police were accused of filing false charges against protesters, forcing some villagers to flee their homes and take refuge in forests and farmlands, where they have been living without food, medical aid, or basic amenities.

The NHRC, in its preliminary observations, termed the allegations as serious human rights violations. It has issued notices to Telangana’s Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DGP), demanding a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to address the status of FIRs, the number of detained individuals, and the condition of those allegedly hiding in fear. The NHRC has also called for information on medical examinations and care provided to the victims, particularly injured women.

Additionally, a joint team of NHRC law and investigation officers will conduct an on-site inquiry and submit a report within one week.

