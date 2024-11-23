NHRC team visits Lagcherla

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has started its inquiry on the police arrests of villagers of Lagcherla in Vikarabad district following the attack on the Vikarabad Collector, who had gone to the village for a public hearing for acquisition lands for a pharma project.

The NHRC team visited the village based on a complaint received that the police attacked and illegally arrested the local tribals who had opposed the land acquisition.

The team consisting of Law department Deputy Registrar Mukesh and two inspectors conducted the field investigation at Rotibanda Tanda in Dudyala Mandal of Vikarabad District. The team enquired from the villagers on the behaviour of the police officials and also asked them whether women police accompanied them.

The women claimed that police broke into their homes at midnight and misbehaved them while taking the men into custody. They also complained that electricity was cut off during the police presence. The officials tried to extract information whether any medical help was provided.

Earlier, the NHRC directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to submit a report within two weeks on the incident along with the details of persons taken into custody and the status of FIRs.