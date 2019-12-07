NHRC team visits Chatanpalli ‘encounter’ site

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday visited Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, where the bodies of all the four accused in gang-rape and murder of 27-year-old woman veterinarian were preserved after autopsy.

The seven-member team, which includes a forensic expert, was headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini, who arrived in Hyderabad from New Delhi, a day after the apex human rights body ordered an independent investigation into the alleged ‘police encounter' in which four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch. Chennakeshvalu-- were gunned down on Friday.

The NHRC ordered a detailed investigation after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports that the accused were killed in ‘encounter’.

Ms. Manzil along with her team reached Mahabubnagar Government Hospital around 12.30 p.m. and began on-the-spot investigation by examining the bodies and interacting with the family members of the accused.

They also questioned the forensic experts of Gandhi Hospital, who analysed the bodies at the shoot-out site, and conducted the post-mortem, after they were shifted to the Mahabubnagar hospital

The seven-member team assisted by the Telangana police spent nearly four hours at the hospital, before examining the ‘encounter’ site at Chatanpalli village near Shadnagar.

Later in the evening, the team, which would submit its report at the earliest, inspected the open plot near Tondupally toll gate on Outer Ring Road, where the young veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted and killed by the four accused on November 27.

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said the team will stay in Hyderabad for a few more days.

Mr. Reddy, who along with Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) Rohini Priyadarshini, assisted the investigation committee said that the (NHRC officials) are not authorised to interact with media until they complete the investigation.

On Friday morning, the four accused were killed in an exchange of fire with the Cyberabad police, who is probing the gang-rape and murder of the vet.

The exchange of fire took place between 5.45 am to 6.15 a.m. near the Chatanpalli underpass, where the torched body of the vet was found. The accused were taken to Chatanpalli to reconstruct the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police appointed Additional DCP of Rachakonda Special Operation Team, Surender Reddy, as the Investigating officer in the exchange of fire at Chatanapalli.