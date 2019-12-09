NHRC team quizzes MRO and revenue staff

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on Monday questioned four MROs and other revenue officers who conducted panchanama of the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case, who were killed in an ‘encounter’ near Chattanpalli on Friday last.

The NHRC team which is camping in the city for the last three days also questioned police personnel who took the accused to Chatanpalli for reconstitution of crime scene and opened fire in defence, according to sources.

The seven-member team also visited a corporate hospital in Gachibowli where to injured policemen are undergoing treatment. The independent investigation team of apex human rights body in the country has asked the hospital authorities to submit health bulletin.

First SIT meeting held

Meanwhile the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat held their first meeting at latter’s office in Neredmet. During the meeting which continued for more than 2 hours, the investigators discussed various issues -- including when to record statements of the witnesses. All the files related to the case were transferred to the Commissionerate. The SIT is expected to submit their findings within one month. It is unlikely that the newly constituted SIT would have a dedicated office. They are willing to probe from Rachakonda commissionerate.

It may be mentioned here that the State government constituted a SIT headed by Mr. Bhagwat and assisted by seven other officers.

The constitution of a SIT for investigating the case was recommended by the Director General of Police in a letter to the government informing about a gruesome incident of rape and murder of the vet and death of the four accused in an exchange of fire with the police while they were taken for reconstruction of the crime scene at Chatanpalli near Shadnagar.