NHRC serves notice to govt. on cops dragging protesting student by hair

January 29, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has served notices on the Chief Secretary and DGP of Telangana State over media reports of a woman student being dragged by the hair while she was protesting at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). The commission called for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report on a video clip showing lady police officials dragging a protesting student by her hair in Rangareddy district of Telangana during an agitation by some students of the PJTSAU on January 24, said an official release.

“The video of the reported incident has gone viral on social media. The commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victim girl. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Telangana, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks,” said the release, further mentioning that it should also include the action taken report and health status of the victim girl.

According to the media report, carried on January 25, the students were protesting against a decision of the State government allocating 100 acres of land belonging to the university, for the construction of the new High Court complex. Two women constables from the Cyberabad police were seen pulling a student by her hair and dragging her while riding on a scooter. Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Monday suspended the two women constables of Rajendranagar police station involved in the incident.