NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt. after policewoman drags girl student by hair

January 29, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on January 29 issued a notice to the Telangana government over an incident in which a policewoman dragged a girl student by her hair.

The matter came to light when the video clip of the purported incident in the Ranga Reddy district went viral on social media. The incident happened on January 24, during an agitation by some students of the Professor Jayanshankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), against the State government’s decision to allocate 100 acres of land belonging to the university, for constructing a new High Court complex.

The commission observed that the incident raised concerns of violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Telangana, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. It should also include the action taken report and health status of the victim girl, the NHRC said.

