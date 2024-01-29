GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt. after policewoman drags girl student by hair

January 29, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on January 29 issued a notice to the Telangana government over an incident in which a policewoman dragged a girl student by her hair.

The matter came to light when the video clip of the purported incident in the Ranga Reddy district went viral on social media. The incident happened on January 24, during an agitation by some students of the Professor Jayanshankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), against the State government’s decision to allocate 100 acres of land belonging to the university, for constructing a new High Court complex.

The commission observed that the incident raised concerns of violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Telangana, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. It should also include the action taken report and health status of the victim girl, the NHRC said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.