NHM employees in Telangana await three months’ unpaid salaries

Published - May 30, 2024 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over 17,000 employees of National Health Mission (NHM) working in Telangana are yet to receive three months’ pending salaries.

“The employees whose salary is below ₹30,000 have received their salary for March but not for April and May. Those who have a salary higher than ₹30,000 have not received it March as well,” said General Secretary of NHM Contract and Outsourcing Employees Union Rama Rajesh Khanna.

Congress govt. blamed

Siddipet MLA and former Minister for Health T. Harish Rao on Thursday took to ‘X’ and blamed the Congress government for the non-payment of salaries.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress government has not paid the salaries of the contract and outsourcing employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) for three months. 17,541 people are facing severe difficulties due to the non-payment of salaries.

The non-payment of salaries to medical staff, who work to protect the health of the people, for months is a reflection of the negligence of the State government towards public health. This is another proof that the words of the Congress government, which boasts of paying salaries on the first of every month, are empty. On behalf of the NHM employees, I demand the government to immediately pay the PRC dues along with the pending salaries of three months,” he wrote.

